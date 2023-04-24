Chinese business group pay Raya visits to Head of State, Premier   

KUCHING (April 24): The Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sarawak (ACCCIS) led by president Datuk Tan Jit Kee visited the Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house hosted by both the Yang di-Pertua Negeri and the Sarawak Premier on Saturday.

The delegation first extended well wishes to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang at their open house held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching, and thereafter to the Astana for the open house hosted by Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib.

The delegation also comprised ACCCIS deputy president Kong Chiong Ung, vice presidents Datuk Wee Kok Hui and Datuk Dr Ngu Piew Seng, secretary-general Datuk Jonathan Chai, deputy secretary-general Yek Hock Siang, treasurer Yek Nae Shiuan, deputy treasurer Ho Siew Hua, and Digital Economy committee chairman Rodger Chan.

There were also representatives from the Kuching Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCGCCI), Simanggang Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Bintulu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Serian Chinese Chamber of Commerce.