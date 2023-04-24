Ex-police, army veterans seek recognition for sacrifices made during Communist insurgency

KUCHING (April 24): The Ex-Police Association of Malaysia Sarawak and Veterans’ Association of Malaysian Armed Forces Sarawak will be submitting a memorandum to the Sarawak government seeking recognition for the sacrifices made during the Communist insurgency between 1960 and 1990.

“Many police and army personnel were injured or died during the struggle against the Communist insurgency to defend the sovereignty of Sarawak and their sacrifices must be acknowledged,” said both associations in a joint statement.

The associations said the state had owed it to the enforcement agencies to eliminate pockets of communism in Sarawak and allowing the people in the state to carry on with their life in a peaceful environment.

An action committee has been set up by the Ex-Police Association of Malaysia Sarawak deputy chairman Abang Narawi Abang Aris and Veterans’ Association of Malaysian Armed Forces Sarawak president Jimbau Galau to approve and submit the memorandum to the state government.

The country’s former de facto law minister Dato Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has been appointed as the chairman of the action committee.

During a meeting recently, Abang Narawi and Jimbau presented proposal documents to Wan Junaidi to highlight the issue to the state government for consideration.