Female driver injured after car lands in ditch in Bintulu

BINTULU (April 24): A 56-year-old female driver sustained injuries to her leg after her car skidded off the road and landed in a ditch at Jalan Tanjung Kidurong near Stadium Muhibah this morning.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said they were notified about the incident at 10.53am and despatched 10 firefighters from the Bintulu fire station to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the car had skidded off the road and ended in a roadside ditch.

“The victim, a woman, was successfully extricated by the firefighters using a stretcher and was sent to hospital by an ambulance,” he said.

The firefighters ended the operation after ensuring that the situation was safe and under control.