Five men injured in two-car collision near Bekenu junction

MIRI (April 24): Five men were injured in a collision between two cars at Jalan Miri-Bintulu near Bekenu junction in wee hours of today.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, they were notified about the incident at 12.31am and five firefighters from the Batu Niah fire station were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that there was an accident involving two cars. Five men were injured, while a woman and two children were not injured.

“The team was informed that all the victims have been removed from the cars by members of the public (before the arrival of the firefighters),” it said in a press statement today.

Bomba said the firefighters only helped the paramedics to carry the victims into the ambulance.

“The victims were sent to the Bekenu health clinic for further treatment,” it added.

After ensuring the area was safe, the firefighters ended the operation at 1.40am.