Former journalist reminisces over ‘enriching time’

FORMER assistant chief reporter of The Borneo Post Kuching, Alexius Barieng, said his time with the local English daily has helped mould the skills that have allowed him to climb the corporate ladder today.

“The fondest memory of my time with The Borneo Post was the camaraderie I experienced with my fellow journalists and photographers in the news team.

“I also have very fond memories of receiving guidance from experienced reporters and editors, who generously imparted their knowledge, which still serves me well even until today,” he said.

Alexius joined The Borneo as a reporter in 2003 and left when he was assistant chief reporter in 2009.

He is today Sarawak Metro’s Director of Corporate Communication, SEED Programme and Bumiputera Relations.

He said there were too many fond memories as far as his experiences in the field were concerned.

“But I still think fondly of having to wait patiently, sometimes for hours, with journalists from all the other local media organisations, as the news of the day develops,” he said.

“I covered general news, which meant writing about kindergarten colouring contests and school sporting events one day, and the next day I could be penning a front-page article on politics or crime.

“It was sometimes a challenge to always come up with interesting angles for every story, but as a former editor used to tell me, I owe it to the readers to come up with stories that will interest them.

“The editor also used to tell me not to get carried away with having my story on the front page, as that same paper would soon after be used to line up someone’s bird cage somewhere,” he added.

On his hopes for The Borneo Post, Barieng said he wished to see the English daily continue striving for excellence in reporting the latest news and also in providing the public with news that matter the most, particularly for the people and communities that it serves.

He pointed out: “I look forward to reading more great stories from that talented and tireless team at The Borneo Post, whether I’m reading these stories from a physical newspaper in Sarawak, or from an electronic gadget anywhere in the world.”