From the classroom to the newsroom

RUNNING a newspaper was probably the last thing on Dato William Wei’s mind when he was 26 years old.

But a fateful phone call one day in 1977 would soon shift the gears of his career path from being an educator in Limbang to managing an English daily in Kuching.

“At the time, I had been serving as headmaster in Limbang for three and a half years when I met the late Dato Sri Lau Hui Kang (KTS Group founding managing director) who told me that he’d seen my name on ‘Borneo Bulletin’ before where I was previously a stringer for Limbang, Lawas and Miri.

“A few months later, (his brother and then-See Hua Group managing director) Datuk Lau Hui Siong contacted me through his agent and invited me to Sibu for a chat, and asked me if I would be interested in joining him as he was starting an English newspaper.

“I told him I had no experience in this industry as my experience was more in school administration, but he asked me to consider and wanted to rope me in as the manager,” recalled Wei.

He said it took some persuasion but in September 1977, he decided to take up Hui Siong’s offer and joined the latter in his venture to manage The Borneo Post as general manager.

“We started The Borneo Post in Sibu but a year later, I told him that in order for the paper to grow, we needed to take on Sarawak Tribune in Kuching.

“He agreed and after a board meeting, they asked me if I could head the Kuching office for the paper.

“Datuk Lau Hui Siong also asked me to go to India with a team where I stayed for five months to search for a suitable newspaper printing machine, study the mechanism before purchasing and shipping the machines back,” he said.

With the publication of the newspaper up and running, Wei was well aware that getting people to subscribe and read The Borneo Post would be an uphill task.

“It was very challenging because our competitor Sarawak Tribune was already well-established, very strong and widely circulated in Kuching.

“We were going in to fight a ‘giant’ but I took on the challenge and together with the then editorial team, we would work on what stories we should put on the front page to attract readers.

“Our stories were different compared to the other paper wherein we would also highlight stories from the opposition. This was what made The Borneo Post different and our readers loved it,” he said.

He reminisced the many times he was chased by dogs when he and his team went around neighbourhoods in Kuching to drive subscriptions for the paper when The Borneo Post was still the new kid on the block.

“We would go from house to house for three months and after each drive, we managed to get around 400 to 500 subscribers and the newspapers would be delivered to their homes early in the morning.

“We did this on a regular basis because that was the only way for us to build up our foundation in the beginning so that we would become stronger,” he said.

He would also assist in delivering the newspapers when the vendors fell sick and could not do the job.

“We would help them out and make sure that our newspapers were delivered on time, from as early as 5am,” he added.

Wei admitted that initially, it was difficult to convince people to read The Borneo Post.

“In Sibu, most of the readers preferred to read from our sister paper (the Chinese-language) See Hua Daily News but in Kuching, it was different because people compared us to Sarawak Tribune which they said was better than The Borneo Post.

“They said our command of English in the news reports was lousy, but I told them to try us out first by giving them free subscriptions for a month. They agreed and most of them stayed on as our subscribers,” he said, adding that apart from subscribers, he also had to look for advertisers, which play an important role in the newspaper business.

He said the rise of The Borneo Post to reach what it has achieved today were all due to leaders of the paper.

“Dato Sri Lau Hui Kang was very good in introducing new ideas, especially for the younger generation to move forward, whereas Datuk Lau Hui Siong was a very good leader especially in time management.

“I have been very fortunate to work with these leaders who were very good to me and gave me a lot of encouragement during my time at The Borneo Post.”

Wei shared fond memories of working with Hui Siong, the newspaper industry veteran who devoted most of his life to the newspaper business in Sarawak.

“Datuk Lau Hui Siong was the one who led us in this journey and I worked with him the most in my four years with the paper.

“There were times when I argued with him, but one good thing about Datuk Lau was that even though he might disagree with you initially, if y1ou could convince him with your idea or suggestion, he would say, ‘Okay, you can go ahead’.

“So from him, I learned that if you wanted to convince somebody with your ideas, you must have enough concrete substance to show that what you proposed would work,” he said.

In 1981, Wei left The Borneo Post to follow his passion in the construction industry.

Today, the 71-year-old is the proprietor of HWS Group of Companies, which has more than 10 companies under its umbrella, involved in property development and management.

He is still a loyal subscriber of The Borneo Post and believes that newspapers are here to stay despite the availability of instant access to news due to the Internet.

“Newspapers are still important because when you have a hard copy in your hands, you can share what you’ve read or seen in the papers with your friends in person as opposed to reading the news online to yourself.

“Even until today, you can still purchase newspapers from advanced countries like the United States or Australia because they continue to provide great sources of information, are easier to read, and we can share sections of the papers with our family or friends whenever we’re reading them,” said Wei.