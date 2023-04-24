Go Bald campaign: 15 years of supporting childhood cancer patients

GO Bald campaign is entering its 15th year since it was first launched in 2009. Over the years, the signature fundraiser organised by Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society had its fair share of exposure, as the head-shaving event has raised some impressive amount of funds and recorded thousands of heads shaved.

Yet, does achieving the numbers suffice to educate the society in understanding the gravity of childhood cancer and the impact the illness has on affected families?

Education has long way to go

Paediatric haematologist Dr Ong Gek Bee shared with The Borneo Post that while cancer treatment is readily available to cater for Sarawak’s population, education is still very much lacking among the people here, causing delay in receiving treatment.

The delay in diagnosis of childhood cancer is often due to parents’ response to their children’s health.

“It is possible that parents find it difficult in digesting the information they received on their child’s cancer diagnosis. Therefore, there is need for counselling service to explain the situation to them (parents).”

Despite the high occurrence of cancer cases in Sarawak, Dr Ong stressed that stigma against cancer is among reasons for the lack of awareness among the local community.

“My experience during cancer awareness (campaign) roadshows is people shying away when we approach them and ask them to look at our exhibitions. There clearly is stigma, but there is a saying that you can provide the horse water but cannot force it to drink.

“Again, the exposure and publicity by the newspapers and media are probably the best way to create awareness,” she said.

Weekly articles on different types of cancer can effectively catch attention and create awareness, she added.

In cases of late detection, which many a time are also due to lack of awareness, seeking treatment in timely manner is crucial.

The brave parents and SCCS

Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS) that was founded in 1999 by a group of parents of children with cancer has been intensifying their effort in educating the local communities to understand childhood cancer and plans to continue to do so.

“Every year, SCCS focuses our efforts in increasing public awareness of childhood cancer through two major awareness events – International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) in February, and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month (CCAM) in September.

“Our objective is to ensure that the public are aware of the signs and symptoms of childhood cancer because childhood cancer is treatable with early diagnosis and proper treatment. We recognise that with more awareness, SCCS will also garner more support in helping children with cancer,” said SCCS Miri liaison officer Jocelyn Hee in an interview with The Borneo Post.

In early April, she added, SCCS launched its signature annual awareness and fundraising campaign – Go Bald 2023 at Vivacity Megamall – to raise funds to support children with cancer and their families in Sarawak, while growing childhood cancer awareness.

“Additionally, we also hold public talks with local schools, organisations and corporations to share how the community can get involved to help kids fight cancer,” said Hee.

As a member of the Childhood Cancer International (CCI), SCCS will be hosting the 15th CCI Asia Conference in Kuching from May 20 to 21. The two-day conference is part of SCCS’ initiatives in amplifying childhood cancer awareness in Sarawak.

“The conference will be the first ever CCI Asia Conference hosted by Malaysia to drive conversations in accelerating equity in access to childhood cancer care globally.”

Coping with hardship of cancer

Coping with cancer after diagnosis needs both inner strength and the support from others. SCCS, made up of 70 per cent of parents of children with cancer, bereaved parents and parents of childhood cancer survivors, is giving the support to patients and their family.

“The hardships and challenges that come with cancer-fighting, how to care for a sick child and how to manage caregivers’ emotions to stay strong in this cancer-fighting journey are highly understood by those who endured it.

“Therefore, SCCS is providing essential services of providing regular one-on-one or group caring/counselling session to both patients and caregivers. This ensures that they understand and are able to cater to the patient’s changing needs and provide the necessary emotional support,” said Hee.

In 2022, SCCS carried out 1,301 parent caring sessions to support 120 parents and held 121 heart-to-heart sessions with adolescent patients and survivors.

Weekly recreational activities such as arts and craft events, games and sharing session with patients at the paediatric ward and Kuching half-way home are also part of the events to help patients keep their mind off treatment, and boosting their spirit with birthday and festive celebrations while celebrating their significant milestones. In 2022, about 374 recreational activities were held to spread joy to about 17 children and 27 caregivers staying at the ward and halfway home.

Cancer treatment can be complicated, yet there is no one path to heightening awareness of childhood cancer, but rather it requires a confluence of objectives through purposeful partnerships with diverse stakeholders.

“Collaboration is key for us to educate the public, but more importantly is to garner more support in providing care and support for Malaysian children and their families who are suffering from childhood cancer in Sarawak.

“SCCS is always excited to share more when the community enquires about what we do and how we are doing it. Learning institutions, organisations, corporations and other NGOs can reach out to our team via SCCS’s Facebook page @sccsmy or email us at em1@sccs.org.my to find out more on how they can become a corporate partner and collaborate with us on CSR projects to help kids fight cancer.

“The donations from Go Bald campaign and other sorts of contribution will definitely help to ensure children with cancer in Sarawak have access to the best available treatment and care they need to get better,” said Hee.

SCCS’ Go Bald 2023 Campaign is back and it will happen on June 11, 2023 from 1.30pm to 7.20pm at Permaisuri Imperial City Mall.