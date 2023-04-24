‘Joining BP best move ever made’

THE flow of time can neither be stopped nor will it wait for any man, like the journey of three reporters of The Borneo Post.

One of them is the longest-serving sports reporter, Lester Bingkasan, 44, who has been with The Borneo Post Sabah for almost half his life.

He got on board on Sept 1, 2001, at age 22. Prior to that, he was with the now-defunct Sabah-based Borneo Mail from January to August of 2001.

“I received an offer, just like some of my seniors in Borneo Mail, to join The Borneo Post. I was reluctant at first, but after giving much thought and after getting advice from my journalist dad and two uncles, it was the best move for me to grow as a reporter.”

As a sports reporter, Lester has covered some of the biggest national and international events hosted in Sabah. The Mount Kinabalu International Climbathon Race in October 2001 was the first major event that he covered after joining The Borneo Post.

“In fact, I was not originally assigned to it but since there was nothing major happening in Kota Kinabalu at the time, I was asked to assist my Borneo Post, Utusan Borneo and See Hua (Daily News) colleagues to cover the Climbathon.”

His colleagues took the lead in interviewing the winners and of course, there were journalists and representatives from national and foreign news agencies on the ground and this gave him a chance to observe how things were done.

“I also started to accept that sports were not all about the results. An athlete who finishes outside the podium, or even places last in his or her event, may have a story, possibly even a more interesting one than that of the winner.

“I became more observant and I tried look for any possible angle to make the story more interesting.

“It was an extra memorable event because I won my first-ever Gold Award at the Kinabalu Shell Press Awards (now known as Kinabalu Journalism Awards) as part of The Borneo Post team for our Climbathon coverage.”

Going forward, Lester still hopes to be a better reporter, especially in writing.

“English has never been my forte, but I always keep this advice from a former senior editor. He said: ‘As long as you give your best, the rest will take care of itself’.”

For Jenifer Laeng, 34, her journey with The Borneo Post started as an intern in May 2012.

At the time, she had just completed her Degree in Journalism at Taylors University in Selangor, and wanted to come back to her hometown Miri and work with a local news organisation.

Back then, however, The Borneo Post only offered internship in Kuching, where she did go through the internship for three months before she was absorbed as a permanent staff member.

Jenifer chose The Borneo Post in view of the publication being the largest English daily in Borneo with a branch in Miri.

She was transferred to Miri upon becoming a permanent staff.

Last year, she was stationed in Lawas, where she worked for six months (January to June) before being transferred back to Miri.

Speaking on her most memorable assignment, she said it was one during her brief period in Lawas.

“I had the opportunity to highlight a few issues affecting the community there, especially the stateless status and poverty.

“I hope for more opportunities to travel for assignments outside my comfort zone, to write more about issues affecting the rural communities, and being able to create positive changes in society.”

Jenifer said among the key reasons why she remained in this industry were her passion for this job, and wanting to give back to the community.

The Borneo Post Kuching’s latest recruit Nur Shazreena Ali, 35, who joined the team in October last year, hailed her present workplace as ‘the best platform to explore more about journalism in Sarawak’.

“I think joining The Borneo Post is one of the best decisions that I have ever made because who doesn’t know The Borneo Post?

“It is one of the most trusted brands for news in Malaysia; according to Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2020, The Borneo Post scored 47 per cent.”

She found out that after six months, there was no ‘typical day at work’.

“Every day is a new day, which is what I enjoy.

“It is a thrill each day, though it can be hard as it requires me to have a good, strong good eye for news.

“With its reputation as one of the most trusted news brands, I also have learned to be careful at all times. Carelessness could lead to complaints and to an extreme extent, lawsuits.

“Despite the challenges, I enjoy the thrill that the job brings. I also enjoy sharing and interacting with co-workers and we have become friends.”

Nur Shazreena had previously written for MalaysiaNow and New Sarawak Tribune before joining The Borneo Post.

“Most memorable assignment? I think every assignment has its own significance. I think the best was writing about period poverty that I did last December.”

Her most memorable working trip was to Busan, South Korea in February this year.

“I enjoyed the sight-seeing and I experienced the Korean way of celebrating the ‘Chap Goh Mei’, the 15th day of Lunar New Year.

“The trip was also the best because I got to meet with media friends from Peninsular Malaysia.”