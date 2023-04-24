Making a difference: Jeanny’s quest for citizenship

JEANNY Lianna Ating was barred from attending school in Lawas in 2021 because of her citizenship status.

The girl, now aged 10, only managed to attend Primary 2 at SK Long Sebangang for the first two months of that year before a text message was sent to her mother, Ruran Lukas, saying that her daughter was no longer allowed to attend school.

Ruran and her husband Ating Agong had been taking all possible means to highlight their girl’s plight, including seeking assistance from a local non-governmental organisation (NGO) activist Agnes Padan.

The family made many trips to the District Education Office and the National Registration Department (JPN) in Lawas, but all these efforts were futile.

“We were under a lot of stress at the time as we did not know how to go about it, until The Borneo Post approached us and asked if we wanted to share our story with its readers.

“We are forever thankful to The Borneo Post for helping us by highlighting our plight, which has received the attention of many parties,” said Ating in an interview recently.

Jeanny’s story was published on The Borneo Post, on Feb 24, 2022.

That May, she was allowed to return to school after the news caught the attention of various quarters including the Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn, and Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing

Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, who had called on the federal Ministry of Education to review its policies to allow all ‘stateless’ children to attend school.

Earlier, in April last year, Fatimah announced that the Office of the Premier of Sarawak would be issuing temporary documentation to eligible stateless children applying for citizenship under Section 15A of the Federal Constitution, to support them by providing access to education and health facilities.

She said the Sarawak Cabinet had decided to provide whatever form of assistance within its power to these stateless children in the state.

Following the announcement, Jeanny was allowed to return to school in May.

Three months letter, she received more good news – her citizenship status had been amended.

“We were in disbelief when we first received the call from JPN Lawas, who told us to collect our girl’s new birth certificate at the office.

“We thought that it would be a very long and painful journey for us to fight for her citizenship,” said Ating, adding that Jeanny had received her MyKid a few months ago.

“We would never be able to do that without the help and assistance from various parties, especially The Borneo Post, which was willing to publish our story out there, enabling the relevant authorities out there understand our situation.

“It’s not just about Jeanny; it’s also about the other stateless children who have been denied schooling because of their citizenship status,” said Ating.

“Jeanny is now in Primary 4, and stays at the boarding school.

“At first, we were reluctant to leave her there as she’s still very young, but she convinced us that she wanted to be independent, and that she liked going to school,” said Ating.

He also thanked the Sarawak Government for allowing stateless children to attend school, as long as the parents or guardians had proof of having applied for citizenship under Article 15A of the Federal Constitution for their children.

Ating also expressed hope for The Borneo Post to continue writing more stories highlighting community issues and the plight of the needy folks.