Man dies in fall from hotel in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 24): A 36-year-old man died after he fell from the fifth floor of a hotel here on the first day of Hari Raya.

Kota Kinabalu Fire and Rescue station chief Ordine bin Gilu said Roslee Roslan had landed on the first floor veranda of the hotel.

He said the station had received a distress call on the incident around 6.15pm and firefighters rushed to the scene.

“Health personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene. Firefighters removed the victim and handed the body to police for further action,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Those experiencing emotional problems are encouraged to contact trained volunteers at Befrienders by calling 03-76272929 (24 hours).

The public can also contact Befrienders KK on 088-255788 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm daily, or email befrienderskk@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, the charred remains of a woman were found after a fire razed a house at Kampung Gerowot, Kuala Penyu on Sunday.

Kuala Penyu Fire and Rescue station chief Awang Mohd Sabree said the unidentified victim was found on the second floor of the house.

“The body of the deceased was handed over to police for further action,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

He said another victim had suffered burns and a Proton Iswara car also caught fire in the evening incident.