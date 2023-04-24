Man missing in logging camp area since April 18 found safe by roadside

MIRI (April 24): A man who was reported missing in a logging camp area at Sungai Patah, Baram since last Tuesday was yesterday found safe.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said Leonard Ulok, 45, was found around 9am by the roadside some 10km from the workers’ quarters by a camp foreman who had joined in the operation.

“We received a report from Marudi district police headquarters regarding the missing man at around 4pm on Saturday and immediately mounted a search-and-rescue (SAR) operation.

“According to the victim’s colleague, the victim had gone to the toilet located approximately 50m from their workers’ quarters around 1am on April 18, but failed to return,” he said.

Subsequent attempts by the victim’s colleagues to locate him were unsuccessful.

Leonard’s discovery brought an end to the SAR operation, said Awangku Mohd Hazmin, adding the man was sent to the Long Lama health clinic for a checkup.