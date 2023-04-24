Ministry to review issue of vegetable dumping in Lojing Highlands

ALOR SETAR (April 24): The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) will investigate the problem of vegetable dumping reported to be occurring in the Lojing Highlands and affecting about 500 farmers.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) would also play a role in providing advisory services to ensure a stable supply of vegetables thus benefiting local growers.

“Fama is buying vegetables at a higher price than the market price because it wants to help the farmers, but this move does not help in the long term.

“The ministry will ensure coordination is made to balance the supply of local vegetables with imported ones,” he told reporters at the Aidilfitri celebration ceremony here last night.

Mohamad commented on a recent media report that farmers in the Lojing Highlands had to throw away thousands of tonnes of unsold vegetables due to alleged dumping of imported vegetable supplies.

He said the cultivation of certain vegetables by many farmers in one season was one of the factors that caused the dumping. – Bernama