Muar MP: Toll subsidies no benefit to East M’sians seeking to ‘balik kampung’

KUCHING (April 24): Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has voiced concern over the federal government’s move to subsidise RM93 million to implement free toll for four days during Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive season.

While lauding the move, he said the amount spent had sidelined Sarawakians and Sabahans as the benefit was only enjoyed by people in the peninsula.

He pointed out that East Malaysians students, especially those from low-income families, should also be given subsidies so that they can travel back home during the festive holidays.

According to him, many Sabahan and Sarawakian students in the peninsula could not return back home to celebrate Hari Raya with their families this year due to the cost of flight tickets.

He added that many had shared their plight as they could not afford to buy the tickets.

“So this issue popped up when the Prime Minister announced a four-day toll subsidy given to all road users. But the fact is almost all, if not all, of those (benefitting) are in Peninsular Malaysia. And the total cost of subsidy is about RM93 million.

“When the announcement was made, many Sabahans and Sarawakians shared their concern which is that, while the toll subsidy is welcomed, the government should also look into their plight and help to reduce the cost of air tickets so that they can return back and get reunited with their family.

“This is especially for those from low-income bracket families. These are students who can only fly back to see their families once or twice a year, or those who come from B40 and middle class families who only can fly back once or twice a year,” he told The Borneo Post recently.

Syed Saddiq, who is Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president, was commenting on the federal government’s recent announcement to lifting all toll charges on the country’s highways for four days from April 19-21 and on April 24, as part of efforts to ease the financial burden of millions of Malaysians making their way back to their hometowns for Aidilfitri.

He opined that Sabah and Sarawak should receive similar assistance as what has been provided in the peninsula.

In fact, he said the surging price in airfares should be addressed because people from both East Malaysian states are highly dependent on using air connectivity service.

According to him, air connectivity is the only and primary means of transportation that connects peninsula to both Borneo states.

Apart from giving airfare subsidies, Syed Saddiq also said a comprehensive solution was needed so that the airfare price during festive seasons can be set under the ceiling price.

He urged Putrajaya to discuss the issue with airline companies to find a long-term solution that could be tailored with their services and exclusive routes.