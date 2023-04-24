North Borneo War monument 100 years old

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 24): This year marks the 100th anniversary of the North Borneo War monument which was built to commemorate the brave soldiers who perished during the several wars and confrontations in the country.

Sitting opposite of the City Hall building along Jalan Tugu, it was erected on May 8th 1923 to memorialize the 51 British soldiers who perished in World War I.

Over time, it came to include the 61 Australian soldiers who lost their lives during World War II as part of its commemoration.

It also serves to remember the 61 soldiers from the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) who were sacrificed in the Indonesia-Malaysia confrontation from 1963-1966.

The obelisk, currently the oldest monument in Sabah, is additionally a place of gathering for the Anzac Day commemoration which is held annually here on April 24.

Anzac stands for “Australian and New Zealand Army Corps”, and April 25 marks the international anniversary of when both sides suffered major casualties during World War I.

In Kota Kinabalu, Anzac Day (Apr 24) is a day of remembrance in honor of the sacrifices of all freedom fighters including the contribution of Australia and New Zealand to Sabah.

This year’s Anzac Day commemoration here on Monday was officiated by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, who represented Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Jeffrey, accompanied by other officials and representatives, had paid his respects to the fallen soldiers through a wreath-laying ceremony.

A one-minute moment of silence was also observed at the memorial site, including by the Royal Malaysian Police (RMP), Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) and Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

When met by reporters, Jeffrey had expressed his gratitude to the two aforementioned countries for their valiant efforts during the state’s times of peril.

“I am deeply grateful for the soldiers who sacrificed themselves to save Sabah when it needed help the most.

“It is because of them that we are able to achieve peace, sovereignty and well-being in Sabah.

“We have a duty to remember these heroes every year so that their sacrifices do not go to waste,” he said.

Also present were High Commissioner of Australia to Malaysia, Dr Justin Lee and City Hall Deputy Director General (Finance) Lifred Wong.