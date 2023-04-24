PDP Bawang Assan wants three more SRDC councillor posts

SIBU (April 24): The Bawang Assan division of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) has passed a resolution calling for it to be given three additional councillor posts for Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC).

Division chairman Wong Hua said this was one of four resolutions passed during the division’s triennial general meeting (TGM) here yesterday.

“This is because Bawang Assan covers a big area, and having additional three more councillors will enable the PDP Bawang Assan to serve the community there more efficiently,” he said.

Wong was re-elected as PDP Bawang Assan division chairman, after winning the post uncontested.

On the second resolution passed, he said PDP Bawang Assan unanimously support the call for the party president’s post to be uncontested during the TGM in Bintulu this June.

The division’s third resolution passed was calling for the setting up of three sub-branches for Bawang Assan, Tanjung Kunyit and Pasai area, to provide better community service to the local community at these areas.

On the fourth resolution passed, Wong said it was on calling for group personal accident policy for members to be purchased to better protect the welfare of members.

In his speech earlier, he briefed division members that three of the five Penghulu and seven from the 15 Kapitan were from the party.

“For the Bumiputera area (in Bawang Assan), we do not have a Penghulu representative yet. There is word that another Pengulu vacancy in the Pasai area will be added.

“We will try our best to fight for it. Regarding other community leader positions, we will also try our best to fight for and get them.

“I hope that the comrades of Bawang Assan Division can work harder to serve and strengthen our organisation and hope that there will be candidates from our party to fight and wrest seats in the elections for this area in time to come,” said Wong.

Meanwhile, PDP Bawang Assan Youth wing secretary Lau Lee Wei proposed that its wing chief Cr Joshua Ting be the candidate for the post of PDP Youth Exco chief.

The PDP Bawang Assan TGM saw the election of office bearers in the division’s main body as well as Youth and Women sections for the 2023-20226 term.