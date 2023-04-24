Popular artistes shoot reality show in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 24): Renowned China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Malaysia artistes Raymond Lam, Wu Chi-Lung, Ding Zhou Jie, Chen Li-Nong, Cai Wen Jing, Zhou Jie Qiong and Ah-Niu are here for a two-day shoot for Chinese reality show ‘Star Chaser’ by Zhejiang Television.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew said the Sabah State Government is honoured to welcome the seven artistes and 180 crew members to Sabah, who will be filming at popular destinations in the Land Below the Wind before leaving on Tuesday (April 25).

“This (the show) will boost the tourism industry in Sabah because these are famous stars who are popular in Southeast Asia, especially Raymond Lam, Wu Chi-Lung, and the rest of the artistes,” she said after welcoming the artistes at Shangri-La Tanjung Aru Resort and Spa here before they headed off to Pulau Manukan.

Liew said the artistes had dined at a local seafood restaurant on Sunday night, and would visit attractions such as Pulau Manukan and Mari Mari Cultural Village to understand and experience the cultural diversity in Sabah.

She added that ‘Star Chaser’ is a popular reality show and having the stars filmed in Sabah will help promote the state as a dynamic, multicultural place to the world, especially China, when the show airs next month.

“We hope their visit will boost the tourism industry in Sabah.”

Liew also personally welcomed the artistes as they arrived at Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) on Sunday, where throngs of fans showed up to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars.

Meanwhile, Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia (Huazong) president Tan Sri TC Goh, who was entrusted by the Malaysia Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato’ Sri Tiong King Sing to welcome the artistes, hoped that there will be more film shoots in Sabah to promote the beauty of Sabah to the world, especially to the enormous market in China.

“The show will let the world know about the majestic Mount Kinabalu and beautiful islands in Sabah.

“As we know, Zhejiang Television is a very popular television channel and to have this show broadcasted in China will deliver a big boost to our tourism industry.

“We look forward to more film shoots here to expose the beauty of Sabah to the world, especially to the massive Chinese market.”