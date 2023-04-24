KUCHING (April 24): Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) is urging the public to be wary of a fake WhatsApp account posing as its chief executive officer (CEO) Zolkipli Mohamad Aton.

“It has come to our attention that an individual has been posing as Tuan Haji Zolkipli Mohamad Aton, the CEO of Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC), in WhatsApp – number 6011 2890 5823. We would like to clarify that this person is not associated with SFC or our CEO in any way.

“We urge all members of the public to disregard any messages received from this individual’s number and to avoid engaging in any communication with them,” SFC said in a post on SFC’s Facebook page today.

It also said that SFC takes this matter seriously and is taking appropriate steps to address it.

“If you have received any suspicious messages claiming to be from Tuan Haji Zolkipli Mohamad Aton or any other representative of SFC, please do not hesitate to contact us to report the incident,” it added.