RoS notified of Bobby’s resignation, says elected deputy president

SIBU (April 24): The Registrar of Societies (RoS) has been notified of the resignation of Bobby William as Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) president, says deputy president Moses Ripai.

In a statement tonight, he said Bobby had communicated the matter to RoS in Putrajaya after he tendered his resignation on April 20.

“With the president’s resignation, all 18 appointed Supreme Council members, namely two deputy presidents, six vice-presidents, secretary-general, treasurer-general, information chief and seven ordinary Supreme Council members, all have had their appointments terminated,” he said.

Moses informed that under Clause 11 of Article VIII of the party constitution, he as the elected deputy president will assume the duties of party president.

“I will convene an emergency Supreme Council meeting soonest to fill the vacant posts,” he said.

Earlier, Supreme Council member Sai Malaka claimed that he, along with seven other members, had been axed from their posts without being issued show cause letters stating the reason for their dismissal.

Meanwhile, Sai in a WhatsApp message to The Borneo Post said they are ‘seeking justice’ from RoS on this matter.

“We eight PBDS members don’t know why have been terminated and ask for RoS to investigate.

“When we inquired for the ‘minit mesyuarat’ (minutes of the meeting) from the PBDS SG (secretary-general), he refused to do so,” he claimed.