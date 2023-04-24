Sarawak to introduce more environment-related ordinances, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (April 24): Sarawak will see the introduction and implementation of more environment-related ordinances in line with its agenda of promoting green energy and preservation of environment, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said the Sarawak government had done its bit in preserving the environment and will continue to do so in many more years to come.

“If we look at what the Sarawak state government has done, like carbon credit and how we protect our environment, we are well on the right path. In Malaysia, Sarawak is pioneer in emphasising the importance of environmental preservation.

“Like renewable energy, hydro is a clean energy, and we are not going to have too much focus on fossil. The public need to be educated, and the process (of legislation) will be there.

“There will come a time that the law (ordinances) will have to be enacted to make sure that the environment will be okay. Well, this is a long process, you know,” he said when met by reporters at the festive open house hosted by Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali today.

Sharifah Hasidah, who is the Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) and her spouse Syeed Mohd Hussein Wan Abd Rahman feted well-wishers and celebrants during the open house held at Wisma Sabati in Bako here.

Abdul Karim pointed out that even the global tourism industry had adopted ‘responsible tourism’ whereby clean environment is emphasised to cut down on pollution.

At a local context, he said plastic bottles had been banned during the annual Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) as part of Sarawak’s efforts in preserving the environment.

“You can see that when we organise the RWMF, we do not allow plastic bottles.”

He reiterated that the community had to be educated and enlightened on the importance of environmental preservation before relevant ordinances could be enacted.

Citing as an example, he said way back in the 70s, people had the tendency to dispose of waste into the rivers and this had improved over the years.

“We need to educate the public through the Ministry of Health, Health Department and other agencies to enhance the awareness. Only then along the way could we start putting in little law.

“That is also why we have NREB (Natural Resource and Enviroment Board) and other bodies to take care of our environment,” said Abdul Karim, who is also Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Minister.

He added that if an area involving more than 20 acres needed to be developed, an environmental impact assessment (EIA) would need to be carried out to see if the environment was being well protected.

He went on to explain: “We cannot discharge (waste) anyhow into the rivers.”

When asked how long it would take Sarawak to enact environment-related ordinances, Abdul Karim responded: “This is a long process. I can see that the public are getting much more aware of the importance of the environment. The laws will come.”