Sarawak water supply authorities put on alert in view of current hot, dry weather, says Julaihi

KUCHING (April 24): The water supply authorities in Sarawak have been placed on alert in view of the current hot and dry weather which is forecasted to last until August, this year, said Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

The Utility and Telecommunication Minister said the four water supply authorities namely Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department, Kuching Water Board, Sibu Water Board and Laku Management Sdn Bhd have activated their respective action plan to mitigate the impact of dry season on water supply to the consumers.

“We are very concerned with the water issue during the dry spell affecting the consumers.

“The matter has been taken up to the attention of the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC),” he told reporters at his Hari Raya open house here today.

Julaihi assured that water tankers are ready to be mobilised to the areas that are without water supply should the dry weather persists.

In addition, he said water collection centres will be set up at strategic locations in the affected areas, which will be published and updated periodically.

Julaihi said with the ongoing Hari Raya celebrations and long holidays, consumers are encouraged to conserve and use water prudently such as by reducing outdoor watering.

He said several areas throughout Sarawak may experience water supply issues such as low water pressure with the onset of the hot and dry spell.

Aside from that, he said several water treatment plants such as the Melugu and Pantu Water Treatment Plants (WTP) in Sri Aman and Penibong WTP in Mukah may be affected by insufficient raw water and could be in a critical stage if there is still no rain in the coming weeks.

He said the situations of water sources and other water supply facilities in each of the drought affected areas in Sarawak are also being monitored closely by the water supply authorities.

“I would like to urge the community leaders and consumers to immediately report to their respective water authorities’ call-centres or hotlines when they encounter very low water pressure problem or when there is no water supply in their areas so that immediate action can be taken.

“Consumers are also urged to report to their respective water supply authorities if there are external pipe leakages for immediate repairs.

For further inquiries and assistance, consumers can contact the water supply authorities’ hotlines as follows: JBALB at 082-262211, Kuching Water Board at 082-222 222, Sibu Water Board at 013-8106311, and LAKU Management at 085-426626(Miri), 086-318160(Bintulu) and 085-215 644 (Limbang).