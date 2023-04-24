Seasoned supervisor calls printing plant ‘his home’

THE Borneo Post printing section supervisor Wong Liong Ching is one of the very few people who are still with the newspaper from its early days.

The 61-year-old even calls the Kuching printing factory at Jalan Kemajuan in Pending Industrial Estate, ‘his home’.

Hailing from Sibu, Wong joined The Borneo Post in 1983, just five years after the establishment of the newspaper.

“I arrived in Kuching in 1983, and among the first jobs that I had at the time was working at The Borneo Post’s printing factory.

“A few years after that, I left to do other jobs, but I eventually I returned to this factory in 1999, and I have been working here since,” he said when interviewed recently.

Asked about his decision to work with The Borneo Post again in 1999, Wong simply said: “My heart has always been with the company.”

He said he left in the 1980s thinking that he would have better opportunities elsewhere, but it later took him a few years to realise that The Borneo Post was the only place where he would find ‘happiness when working’.

Revealing what it was like working at a newspaper’s printing plant, Wong said the daily routine would require one to be ready to work at night.

“We have to clock in by 7pm every day and be prepared to work up until 1am or so. It’s something that I have been used to for so long.

“My task here is to make sure that the machines are clean before the first plate for printing arrives, usually around 8pm.

“The first hour of duty is mainly making sure that the printing machines are clean and running well,” he said.

Asked about the challenges working at the factory, he replied: “It’s none other than making sure that the machines are running well before printing can start every day.”

In this respect, Wong would always make sure that his colleagues would run all the necessary checks.

“This needs to be done thoroughly so that the newspapers can be printed as soon as possible.

“We start our first run of printing immediately after everything is cleaned, checked and after the first plate arrives at the factory,” he added.

Asked to compare the situation in the 1980s, the 1990s, the 2000s and today, Wong did not see much of a difference.

He said in the olden days, those working at the factory used to go home around 3am – sometimes 4am – but nowadays, they could be done for the night at around 1am.

“Nowadays, all printing process would usually wrap up by 1am or so on normal days, unless there are major news that need some time to wait for, but such occasion is rare,” he said.