Serve with integrity throughout festive period, on-duty cops told

KUCHING (April 24): Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri calls on Muslim police personnel who are on duty during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration to carry on their tasks with integrity, responsibility and discipline.

“This is imperative for us to continue to safeguard the safety and sovereignty of our country,” he said during a Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering at the Tabuan Jaya Police Housing Complex here Saturday.

Earlier, Mohd Azman together with others performed the Solat Sunat Hari Raya Aidilfitri prayers at the complex’s Masjid Al-Mujahidin.

On another related matter, Mohd Azman reminded personnel who are leaving for their hometowns to plan their journey well and ensure that their vehicles are in good condition.

At the same event, he presented gifts from the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters to orphans and ‘kuih raya’ to police personnel.

Mohd Azman’s wife Datin Nassariah Mohd Nassir who is also Sarawak Police Family Association (Perkep) chairperson; Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata and wife Datin Jennita William, district police chiefs and heads of departments from the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters also attended the event.