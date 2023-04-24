Six rivers in Sibu to undergo maintenance to curb flooding, says rep’s special officer

SIBU (April 24): Six rivers here will undergo maintenance work to prevent flooding, said special officer to Dudong assemblyman Johnny Ling.

He said the rivers are Sungai Pak, Sungai Durin Kanan, Sungai Terentang, Tuai Rumah Emmelia Mawang river at Jalan KJD, Sungai Katie in Sengan and Sungai Sekubal (Ulu Sungai Salim).

“This decision comes after a meeting between Penghulus in Dudong with the director of the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) Sibu division Rudi Abang Zamhari here recently. The meeting was to discuss the blocked rivers and ditches which caused the recent severe floods.

“All the Penghulus have prepared reports of the respective rivers and ditches that are blocked due to the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway, as well as rivers that have never been maintained,” he said.

Ling said Rudy had informed that the allocation to maintain rivers less than five kilometres in length will continue to be approved, while those longer than five kilometres will need to go through a tender as the expenses exceed RM20,000.

“The six rivers will be maintained as they are less than 5km long. However, Sungai Naman and Sungai Durin Kiba need to go through a tender as the cost is quite high due to the river’s length exceeding 5km,” he said.

He added that a survey of the rivers had been carried out by DID together with the Penghulus.