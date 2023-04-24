Wild boar hunting suspension extended

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 24): The state government has extended the suspension of hunting permit for wild boar in Sabah indefinitely.

State Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said even though the number of African Swine Flu (ASF) infections in the state had subsided, it was still not appropriate to re-issue the permit.

He said the state is not yet fully free from ASF since it was first detected in February 2021, and as of 31st August last year, 20 districts here have been affected by the disease and are still in the recovery phase.

“Before re-issuing the permit, we need to fully ensure that the disease is contained to guarantee that ASF does not exist in, enter or exit Sabah.

“The ban on hunting permits will at the same time encourage wild boar colonies unaffected by the disease to breed, increasing their population here.

“In the meantime, I ask the relevant parties to be patient in the matter,” he told reporters during the Anzac Day celebration on Monday.

Jeffrey assured that they are still monitoring the presence of ASF in Sabah to ensure that there are no new infections.

He cautioned that any individuals who fail to comply with the rules can be fined up to RM25,000 under Section 45(2) of the Animal Welfare Enactment 2015, upon conviction.