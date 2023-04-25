50 Asadia students complete traditional arts classes

SIBU (April 25): A batch of 50 students of Academy of Sarawak Dayak Iban (Asadia) completed their traditional arts classes recently.

According to Asadia head Mabong Unggang, out of 50 students, 16 completed their ‘ajat indu’ (Iban women dance), 13 ‘kuntau’ (Iban martial art), 13 ‘ajat laki’ (Iban men dance) and eight ‘tabuh’ (Iban traditional drums) class.

Held in Kuching, the classes commenced in February and were completed on April 14.

Speaking during the course completion ceremony, he hoped the students will continue to practise the traditional arts to ensure they will not go extinct.

“I am glad that since the introduction of Asadia arts and culture classes in 2013, there has been endless support from the Dayak younger generation especially the Ibans.

“I hope our younger generations have the interest and enthusiasm to learn and sustain our traditional arts so it will continue to be known and appreciated by others,” he said.

Mabong also expressed his hope for Dayak parents to encourage their children to learn their traditional arts.

“Send your children to traditional arts classes,” he said.

On a related matter, he said Asadia will open the registration fortraditional arts classes in July this year.

Anyone interested can call Mabong on 012-6925562 or Henry Guya on 0198884370.