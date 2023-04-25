6kg empurau sold few hours after opening of FHA-Food & Beverage fair

KUCHING (April 25): A 6kg empurau was reportedly sold in just a few hours after the Sarawak section at the FHA-Food & Beverage Fair 2023 was declared open today.

This was revealed by Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (Statos) in a latest Facebook post, which also said there were a lot of enquiries on Sarawak products.

According to the post, 38 Sarawak companies are taking part in this Singapore’s largest food show held at the Singapore Expo Building from April 25 to 28.

It also mentioned the Sarawak companies were given a section at Hall 6 of the venue to display their products.

“It is only the first day, and there are a lot of enquires from the visitors! And our 6kg empurau has been sold in just a few hours,” it said.

The post also said Deputy Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh came to officiate at the opening ceremony of the Sarawak section.

According to an earlier post by Statos, more than 1,500 exhibitors from around 50 countries are taking part in the FHA-Food & Beverage 2023.

It also said the event would provide global suppliers with valuable access to quality buyers including distributors, importers, manufacturers and retailers.

It added attendees will also gain valuable insights into developments and future trends of the food & beverage industry.