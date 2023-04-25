Agmo’s AI app to aid SMEs in B2B

KUCHING (April 25): Using artificial intelligence (AI), Agmo Holdings Bhd (Agmo) launched its latest AI-powered Sales Force Automation (SFA) app Agmo Sales to simplify small and medium enterprises’ (SMEs) business-to-business (B2B) sales processes.

“Agmo had long identified problems that SMEs face in their B2B sales process. For example, SMEs often struggle with inefficient and time-consuming manual processes, such as managing leads, customer data, and stock tracking.

“By identifying these pain points, the team has come up with a solution that is based on user-centered design principles and leveraging the latest AI technologies to ensure it meet the needs of SMEs,” explained Agmo chief executive officer Tan Aik Keong in an interview with The Borneo Post.

“Then, we launched Agmo Sales, our latest SME-budget friendly AI-powered SFA app to help SMEs simplify their B2B sales process. Sales force automation, or SFA for short, is a function that automates various sales processes, made possible by software tools.

“Agmo Sales is part of the group’s latest suite of retail solutions under Agmo Retail designed to support businesses across a wide range of key industries, such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), medical instruments and food and beverage (F&B).”

AI is a key component in Agmo Sales, Tan affirmed, equipped with an intelligent search feature and AI-powered recommender. This enables SMEs to conveniently find and recommend products.

It also helps businesses make informed decisions with advanced analytics and access in-depth insights of data, identify trends and patterns.

When asked on Agmo’s journey since ita listing on the ACE Market of Busa Malaysia in August last year, Tan said the journey has been exciting to date.

The group has forayed into education, talent acquisition, research and development, overseas expansion as well as environment, social and governance (ESG) matters.

“We have set up Agmo Academy and Agmo SPACE,” he explained. “Agmo Academy is Agmo’s frontier training and development centre designed to foster local talents in IT, technology and Software engineering courses

“We provide courses that are specifically designed to address the needs of the market, with a curriculum that covers the latest advancements in technology.

“AGMO SPACE, by Agmo Academy, is a community driven collaboration with MMU to be launched in Q2 2023, in Cyberjaya

“It is an ESG-themed experience center, equipped with emerging tech such as Extended Reality (XR) to aid in education

“Our objective with Agmo Space is to inspire younger talents to interact and involve with technology, activate their desire for knowledge, enrich the next generation in the IT industry.”

Tan enthused that Agmo’s dedicated AI R&D team has enabled the group to launch various emerging-tech based products such as Agmo EV SuperApp, AgmoWiz and Agmo Retail, with fast time-to -market.

This is using ABCDE (AI, Block Chain, Cloud Computing, Data Science, Extended Reality) to drive ESG.

“With the rapidly growing trend of digital transformation, it is the perfect time for SMEs to begin their digital transformation,” Tan added.

“We encourage SME’s to fully tap into the available tools and technology available to digitalise their businesses, close the gap and not fall behind in their respective industries.

“Agmo is committed and prepared to help SMEs optimise and digitalise their operations making their digital transformation more efficient, effective, and higher growth.”