APM Sibu snares two snakes in a day

SIBU (April 25): Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel snared a cobra measuring about two feet long in a drain next to a house in Lorong Kiew Nang 5 here yesterday.

APM Sibu in a Facebook post said the reptile was spotted by a resident who immediately contacted the agency for assistance.

It added the cobra weighed about 300 grammes.

Also yesterday, the same APM team caught another snake – this time at Lorong 21 of Jalan Wong King Huo.

APM said the foot-long reptile was snared outside a house, following a call for help from the house owner.

Both snakes were later released back into the wild, away from residential areas.

To request assistance, APM Sibu can be reached either through the 999 emergency line or its 24-hour hotline 084-220044.