Boy killed by lightning in Papar

PAPAR (Apr 25): A teenage boy was killed by lightning when playing football at a field in Papar on Tuesday.

His friend is in critical condition.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said the 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead by paramedic in the 3.55pm incident.

“The Papar fire and rescue station received an emergency call at 4pm and deployed two teams to the location.

“Initial report revealed that a group of boys were playing football when a lightning struck, hitting two of them.

“One of them was pronounced dead while the second boy was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment,” said the spokesperson, adding that the injured boy is reported to be in critical but stable condition.

The victim’s body was handed to the police for further action before the operation ended at 4.40pm, said the spokesperson.