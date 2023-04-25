China visit lays fundamentals for investments in Sabah – Phoong

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 25): Sabah Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Phoong Jin Zhe said his five-day working visit to China has laid good fundamentals and established many important bilateral relations to attract more beneficial investments for Sabah.

“We are focused on further developing the industrial chain and also building a complete industrial ecosystem,” said Phoong who visited SBH Kibing’s factory in Zhangzhou, China.

SBH Kibing is opening a manufacturing factory at the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Kibing Solar group produces photovoltaic glass for solar panels.

“We shared our aspirations to the Kibing group and we hope to see more Sabahans being employed at the Sabah’s factory during our luncheon with local Sabahans who were sent to Zhangzhou for training earlier.

“This is also in line with my ambitions to witness more skill and technology transfer to our youths as we develop our industries,” said Phoong.

He shared that China is also very dedicated to going green and reducing carbon emissions while developing green and new energy sources.

He also had discussions with the management team of China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) and China Tianying (CNTY) to look into renewable energy investments.

CEEC had earlier on paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Minister of Sabah, Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji bin Haji Noor.

“CEEC has shared with us on several proposals on developing clean energy such as hydro, solar and others.

“While CNTY has also shared with us their technology on converting waste to energy and also energy vaults.

“As our neighbour, Sarawak, is already looking into developing hydrogen power plants, we must not lag behind and miss the opportunity to explore more clean and renewable energy sources,” shared Phoong.

Other than meeting with ongoing investors, the minister was also invited to visit the Trade Development Bureau (TDB) of the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China.

Phoong was warmly received by TDB director Wu Zheng Ping who also extended an official invitation to him to attend China’s sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE).

The minister was also invited to visit the Embassy of Malaysia in Beijing, China.

He also visited the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA)’s Global Office in Beijing.

“It is important for us to work closely with federal agencies aboard. It is also interesting to learn that MIDA Beijing’s director, Wong Tiang Sing is also a local Sabahan. We look to more collaborations in the near future,” he said.

The delegation led by the minister included the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Sabah, Datuk Thomas Logijin, Energy Commission of Sabah Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Ir Abdul Nasser bin Abdul Wahid, POIC Sabah Sdn Bhd CEO, Datuk Fredian Gan, representatives from Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park, Sipitang Oil and Gas Development Corporation and also Sabah Energy Corporation.

The delegation visited two major cities in China, including Xiamen and the capital, Beijing.

