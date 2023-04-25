Compulsory solar panel installation in the pipeline, says Dr Abdul Rahman

KUCHING (April 25): Sarawak’s plan on compulsory installation of solar panels in new residential areas is currently under consideration, revealed Deputy Minister for Utilitiy and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

According to him, discussions on the matter have been made with Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Sheda).

“This idea was presented by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg when he was the state housing minister. I was with him seven to eight years ago to present this idea at the early stage.

“Recently, Sarawak Energy took part in the Feed-In Tariff (FIT) programme as implemented in Putrajaya and the Klang Valley. This can be implemented systematically. It needs the involvement of Sarawak Energy alongside property developers and others involved.

“Maybe in the future, after discussions with various quarters, we can amend or table our (existing) housing law to ensure the new houses are equipped with solar panels,” he added.

He said this when met by reporters at his Hari Raya open house at Jalan Sultan Tengah here yesterday.

With Sarawak Energy’s involvement in FIT, Dr Abdul Rahman encouraged owners as well as housing developers to equip the new houses with solar panels.

This, he added, is because Sarawak has the advantage in terms of availability of solar energy as well as Kuching being one of the largest solar panel producers in the world.

“This has been implemented mostly in Putrajaya and in Kuala Lumpur. Sarawak has already started this, but quite limited. That is why Abang Johari recently said that those building new houses or property developers building residential areas should include solar panels.

“This is to ensure the users can save their energy usage, and at the same time ensure the development of this environmentally-friendly industry.

“Perhaps in the future, (solar panels) can be used by our state and can be part of a system for housing areas, especially those in urban areas,” he added.