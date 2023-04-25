Deputy Premier: Project works must kick off first before Unifor funding gets approval

KUCHING (April 25): The Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) is always ready to provide funding support to any non-Muslim groups in Sarawak wanting to build their respective houses of worship, as long as such projects have already kicked off.

According to Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, there are cases where some organisations applied for assistance from Unifor for this purpose, but they ended up not carrying out the works after receiving the assistance.

“Some projects never started, even after they (organisations) had received the funds from Unifor,” he told reporters when met after presenting a Unifor grant to the Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei Darussalam Right Reverend Datuk Danald Jute, at the St Thomas’ Cathedral here today.

The allocation was meant for the construction of the cathedral’s House of Epiphany.

With the Deputy Premier were Deputy State Secretary (Administration) Datu Buckland Bangik, Unifor director Datu Jack Aman Luat and Anglican Diocese of Kuching Property committee chairman Dato Winsel Ahtos.

Elaborating on such prerequisite, Uggah who is the minister-in-charge of Unifor, said the reason behind was to ensure that the allocations would be utilised only for the construction of houses of worship, and nothing else.

“We do not want any questions to be raised regarding the allocation by the state government to build houses of worship in Sarawak. When we say the allocation is meant for constructing houses of worship, then it must be meant solely for that purpose,” he stressed.

Adding on, Uggah also said the government would monitor closely all these projects, including those that had received direct allocations from the state.

“Towards this end, the government will work with all the non-Muslim religious bodies in Sarawak in making sure that there would be more houses of worship being built.”

Uggah also spoke about Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg having raised the allocation to help communities of other religions in Sarawak.

“Recently, the Premier raised the allocation this year to RM100 million. There’s no reason why we should not help the other religions in Sarawak,” said Uggah.

Last December, Abang Johari announced that a total of RM100 million had been approved for Unifor for 2023, aimed at helping all those of non-Islamic religions to build or upgrade their houses of worship.

“As all are aware, for the last five years the Gabungan Pati Sarawak (GPS)-led state government has channelled a total of RM255 million in grants through the Unifor under the Sarawak Premier’s Department to help (those from) all non-Islamic religions to build or upgrade their houses of worship.

“For next year (2023), RM100 million has been approved to cope with the ever-increasing requests from all over the state. This very kind gesture from the government only happens in Sarawak.

“This is a testimony that the state government is committed to its policy of inclusivity,” said Abang Johari in his text-of-speech for ‘Miri City 13th Christmas Parade’ last year, where he was represented by Uggah.