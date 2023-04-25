DPM Fadillah: PN yet to negotiate on allocations for its MPs

KUCHING (April 25): Negotiations on allocations for Opposition MPs have yet to take place with Perikatan Nasional (PN), said Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah said he is still waiting for an offer but had not received any letter on the matter from PN.

“They have not put in their request to state what their offer is.

“Previously under the Keluarga Malaysia government, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) had been signed and there were negotiations but for this one, it has yet to happen,” he told a press conference at his Hari Raya Aidilfitri Open House here today.

Fadillah, who is Petra Jaya MP, said furthermore, he has yet to meet the three MPs who have been selected to represent PN in negotiations for the allocations.

“I’ve only met Kota Bharu MP Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan but that was unofficially.

“I have informed them to make an offer in black and white, so as long as we have not received the official offer letter from them, there will be no negotiations,” he said.

PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man recently said that three PN MPs namely Takiyuddin, Parliament Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, and Putrajaya MP Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin, have selected to represent the coalition in talks with Fadillah on allocations for Opposition MPs.

He also said that the negotiations were expected to be held in the near future.

Last month, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government was open to providing allocations to Opposition MPs.

However, he said this was subject to negotiations between both parties.