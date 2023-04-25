Dr Muhammad Radzi is Malaysia’s new Health D-G

KUALA LUMPUR (April 25): Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan has been appointed as the new director-general of Health.

He was the former deputy director-general of Health (Research and Technical Support) at the Ministry of Health (MoH), prior to this appointment.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa congratulated him on his appointment in a statement, saying that he was appointed based on his qualifications and experience in his former role.

“I am confident that with his experience, knowledge and expertise as well as credibility that Dr Muhammad Radzi is capable of providing the best and will become a teammate with me in ensuring that the reformative goal and agenda of the country’s health is implemented comprehensively in line with the Health White Paper that is currently being developed so that Malaysia Madani communities can continue to enjoy comprehensive, quality as well as sustainable healthcare services,” she said.

He had previously worked as the Head of the Medical Department in Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah, Kedah, Chief Medical Coordinator of Kedah and Head of Kedah Clinical Research Center, she added.

Besides that, he had previously been appointed as Head of Gastroenterology and Hepatology Services and he had been the chairman of this field of expertise from 2013 to 2021, she added.

His appointment was effective as of April 21, when his predecessor Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah retired on the latter’s 60th birthday, which is also the compulsory retirement age for civil servants.

Dr Noor Hisham retired after 35 years in government service.

He was well-known as the face of the health sector’s fight against Covid-19 as he gave daily updates on the number of infections in the early days of the pandemic. – Malay Mail