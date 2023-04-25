GPS MPs haven’t been approached to topple unity govt, says Fadillah

KUCHING (April 25): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) MPs have not been approached by anyone to topple the unity government, said Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

As far as the Deputy Prime Minister is concerned, he was unaware that there was such a move in the first place.

“I have not been approached…nobody approached us.

“Why do I have to comment on something that is not reliable? I only rely on established papers like all of you,” he told reporters when asked to comment on an online news report claiming that there is a plot to overthrow the current government.

Fadillah, who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice-president, stressed that GPS remains firmly behind the unity government and is focused on making sure that Malaysia will return to its glory days.

“GPS has repeated many times through our Premier and also myself that what we want is a stable, strong government which focuses on putting Malaysia back on the right track in terms of economic recovery, the well-being of the people and of course, the wealth of the country.

“If we keep on politicking, we will split again,” he said.

News portal The Vibes yesterday cited an unnamed source who had claimed that there is a fresh plot to unseat Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that could involve the forcing of by-elections.

In its report, it said some Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs were currently being wooed by certain key individuals and persuaded to take part in a ‘do-or-die mission’ to quit their party and sacrifice their seats, after which they would then seek re-election under the opposition banner.

It said at least 12 BN MPs were being targeted to take part in the plan to bring down the government including 10 MPs who had previously signed statutory declarations backing Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as their prime minister candidate after last year’s general election.