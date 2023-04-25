Hope Place supporting child suffering from severe traumatic brain injury

KUCHING (April 25): Hope Place is supporting a child suffering from severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) with special milk supplements and supplies of baby diapers.

In a statement, the non-governmental organisation (NGO) said the nine-year-old child, Shasya, was involved in a serious traffic accident with her parents seven years ago and has been bedridden ever since.

“With severe TBI, Shasya became bedridden and unable to speak. Only able to have minimal movement in her fingers and legs, she is usually stationary and unmoving. She is also very underweight, on tube feeding and uses a suction machine for her phlegm,” it said.

The suction machine is provided by the Social Welfare Department as Shasya holds a disability card, it said.

Besides, the NGO said the father, Mohd Alwi, suffered a back injury while the mother, Siti Annur, suffered a broken leg and arm in the accident.

Hope Place said the child is still experiencing episodes of epilepsy from time to time and the mother has devoted all her time in taking care of the child, with the family’s only source of income coming from the father’s employment.

For more information, Hope Place can be reached on 082-505987 from 8am to 5pm (Mondays to Friday) and 8am to noon on Saturdays.

Any donations can be made to Hope Place’s, or known as Persatuan Kebajikan Harapan Kuching (PKHK), Maybank bank account at 511289001160. Donors can visit their Facebook page to obtain their S Pay Global QR code.