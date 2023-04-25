JPN extends condolences to Lina Samuel’s family members

MIRI (April 25): The National Registration Department (JPN) has extended its condolences to the family of the late Lina Samuel, who passed away this morning.

Lina made headlines recently after her being stripped of her MyKad last year came to light.

“With sadness, JPN would like to extend its condolences to the family of the late Lina Samuel, who had passed on this morning as reported by The Borneo Post due to Stage 4 colon cancer.

“May her family be given the strength and patience during this time of grief,” JPN said in a statement.

The statement said JPN met with Lina on April 13 and had opened an investigation paper on how her MyKad was taken from her

Following the meeting, the statement said JPN had issued Lina with a temporary identification document on the same day.

“In fact, according to a statement by the Sarawak Health Department (JKNS) director on April 12, 2023, the deceased (Lina) was given appropriate treatment at Miri Hospital without prejudice even though she was at the time without a MyKad,” said the statement.

The statement said members of the public who have questions or problems pertaining to registration matters such as birth, MyKad, death, marriage, or citizenship can go to the nearest JPN office nationwide for advice.

“The public can also get the information on JPN’s various services through JPN’s portal and official social media platforms,” the statement added.

Earlier this month, Lina’s concern about getting follow-up cancer treatment in Miri because her MyKad had been seized by JPN Lawas last November made the rounds on social media.

She had attempted to change the address on her MyKad in order to vote when staff seized the document.

In response, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail claimed Lina was stripped of her MyKad because JPN discovered she is an Indonesian citizen.

Lina’s story caught the attention of many, including Lawyers for Liberty who called on the government to return Lina’s MyKad as the seizure was unlawful and unconstitutional.