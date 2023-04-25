Landslide in front of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy in KL, 76 people evacuated

KUALA LUMPUR (April 25): A total of 76 administrative employees of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy (Maca) and Malaysian Institute of Integrity (IIM) at Persiaran Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin here faced anxious moments today when there was a landslide in the area.

Sentul Fire and Rescue Station operations commander E. Yogeswaran said his team received an emergency call at 1.54pm today and eight personnel were deployed to the location.

“There was a landslide in front of the Maca entrance and it resulted in the collapse of a command post. The area affected by the landslide is estimated at 100×120 sq ft.

“A total of 76 people, comprising 36 men and 40 women were evacuated to a safer site and none was injured,” he said in a statement today.

He said the slope unit of Kuala Lumpur City Hall, Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor and the Public Works Department were at the location for further action.

Based on preliminary information, it is reported that there is still some soil movement in the area, believed to be due to a broken pipe. — Bernama