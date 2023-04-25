Man dies after having breathing difficulties on Mount Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 25): A 45-year-old man passed away at the Ranau Hospital on Tuesday morning after experiencing Altitude Mountain Sickness (AMS) while climbing Mount Kinabalu with his wife.

Tourism, Culture, and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew extends her condolences and sympathies to the family of the late Alexzander Kueh Check Boo who was pronounced dead at 4.30am at the Ranau Hospital.

Alexzander and his wife, Ng Wee Pro, 35, had successfully arrived at Panalaban on Monday. The wife complained of a headache and respiratory difficulties about 9pm.

The Mountain Search and Rescue (Mosar) team gave her oxygen. At ten o’clock that night, the rescue team decided to stretch her down to Timpohon Gate and then to Ranau Hospital for further treatment.

Around 2am on Tuesday, two kilometres away from Timpohon Gate, the husband experienced breathing difficulties and muscle cramps. Similarly, he was subsequently stretchered to the Timpohon Gate.

The mountain rescue operation concluded at 3.40am on Tuesday, when both victims were sent to Ranau Hospital by ambulance.

Liew has requested that Sabah Parks, which falls under her ministry, assist the decedent’s family wherever necessary.

Ng’s condition was reported to be stable after she recovered from AMS.

Liew advised future climbers to be more prepared physically and mentally before climbing Mt Kinabalu.

Meanwhile, a family lost their home to a fire at Kampung Menumpang, Kuala Penyu on Monday.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said a team from the Kuala Penyu fire and rescue station rushed to the location upon receiving a distress call at 9.20pm.

Firefighters controlled the blaze by 9.40pm before ending their operation at 10.30pm.

No untoward incident was reported while the cause of the fire and total loss is under investigation, said the spokesperson.