MCA president denies involvement in plot to overthrow Anwar administration

KUALA LUMPUR (April 25): MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong has denied involvement in any plot between Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN) to overthrow the current government.

He said his priority is revive the country’s post-pandemic economy and to champion issues important to Malaysians.

“How could I be involved when I didn’t even know about this effort or attempt?” he asked in a video posted on his Facebook account yesterday.

Wee was responding to an online news report, which he did not name in his video, but provided a link to in the accompanying caption, citing an unnamed source claiming that BN MPs were being persuaded by certain people to quit their party and lose their Dewan Rakyat seats under the new anti-party hopping law, forcing a by-election in which they would contest under the PN banner.

The Ayer Hitam MP condemned the claim, calling it baseless and irrational and saying that it was something he would never support.

“However, as far as myself as MCA president and the party are concerned, we have no knowledge of such attempts to unseat the current government.

“Nor would we support such a move that requires any elected MP to sacrifice their seats to force by-elections,” he said in the caption of the video.

Yesterday, news portal The Vibes reported an unnamed source claimed that those involved with the plot looked to former two-time prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin to fund and mastermind it as PN component, Bersatu’s accounts were frozen due to investigations by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

According to The Vibes, at least 12 BN MPs are being targeted, including the 10 who had signed statutory declarations supporting PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as their prime ministerial candidate after the 15th general election last November.

Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has also denied the allegations, telling Malaysiakini that PN’s focus is on the upcoming elections in six states, particularly those held by Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Last month, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang asserted that the Opposition bloc has a “right” to make plans that can topple the government of the day.

The Marang MP added that no one can stop them from doing so.

Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, which are controlled by PH, and Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, governed by PAS, are due to hold state elections this year, which marks the five-year expiry of their mandates. – Malay Mail