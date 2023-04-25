MetMalaysia: Parts of Sarawak to see more rainfall till end of week

KUCHING (April 25): More rainfall is expected in several parts of Sarawak until the end of this week, according to the weekly weather forecast by the Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia).

It forecast that for today (April 25), there will be rain in some parts of interior Sarawak from morning till night, with thunderstorms expected in the evening.

Tomorrow (April 26), no rain is forecast in the morning but isolated thunderstorms are expected in the evening and night.

For Thursday (April 27), rain and thunderstorms are expected in some areas in the morning and evening, but no rain is expected at night.

Isolated rain and thunderstorms are expected in the evenings and nights of Friday and Saturday with no rain in the morning.

On Sunday (April 30), isolated rain and thunderstorms are expected in the morning and evening.