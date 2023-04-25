Nanta, Jamit among those paying last respects to Temenggong Yong Thu Fook

KAPIT (April 25): Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi and his wife Datin Sri Angelina Celestine Ujang as well as Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) Jefferson Jamit Unyat were among those paying their last respects to the late Temenggong Yong Thu Fook yesterday.

Yong passed away in Kuching on Sunday from liver cancer.

“I felt very sad on the sudden demise of the late Temenggong Yong Thu Fook, who was just appointed the Chinese Community temenggong for Kapit Division in January 2023,” Jamit told the media.

“He was such a cheerful man who was always around to show his support. I sympathise with the family. I hope they stay strong at this very difficult time. The late Temenggong Yong was our close friend, who was always around to support myself and YB Dato Sri Nanta. I have lost a close friend and an aide.”

Pemanca Wong Kie Ing also expressed her sadness upon hearing of Yong’s passing, while Pemanca Abang Hamzah Bolhassan said he was shocked by Yong’s sudden passing and Penghulu Pasang Tuba shared his sadness and sympathy for Yong’s family.

Yong was Kapit’s longest serving Chinese community leader.

At the age of 33, he became the youngest to be appointed kapitan, representing the Kwang Tung clan for 29 years.

He then served as pemanca for eight years before being appointed temenggong on Jan 1, 2023.

Yong also served in various capacities with the Sarawak United Peoples’ Party Kapit, Tai San Ten Association, Kapit Kwang Tung Association, Kapit Che Quan Khor Moral Uplifting Society, Kapit Buddhist Association, Kapit Music Society, Kapit Chinese Chamber of Commerce, United Chinese Association Kapit, Senior Citizens Service Centre, People’s Volunteer Corps, and the Anti-Drug Association of Malaysia.

Yong is survived by his wife and three sons.

His funeral was held today at Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng and his final resting place will be at a Nirvana Memorial Park columbarium.