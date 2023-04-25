New institution to help expand Sarawak’s economy in three months’ time, says Abg Jo

SIBU (April 25): Sarawak will have a new institution that will focus on helping to expand the state’s economy in three months’ time, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“In three months’ time, I will bring in something new to Sarawak that will benefit our small-medium industries. Let’s pray for it,” he said without disclosing further details.

He said this when officiating at a Hari Raya gathering organised by Nangka service centre at Lakis hall here today.

Earlier, Abang Johari expressed his confidence that with education, Sarawak will be able to explore new technologies and new base revenue that will change the state.

“InsyaAllah, Sarawak now is the talk among West Malaysians because we have changed,” he said.

He also reiterated on the need for the state to change its economy to the one focusing on environmental sustainability that involves carbon trading and carbon storage.

“We are grateful that our state has a place to develop a new economy.

“God willing, next month, I will announce a new technology which is the first in the world related to algae plants that will produce fuel and pharmaceutical products.

“This is being implemented which means our economy is transforming towards green energy,” he said.

On another matter, he said that the seven-kilometre road linking Kemuyang to Kampung Nangka will be upgraded to a four-lane highway.

“This will expand the villages in the area and provide benefits to Sibu people. We will also develop a smart city equipped with internet connectivity and modern facilities.

“This is now near implementation. Just think about the mosque in Kemuyang…such a big mosque but with no pillars.

“This is the type of development of a smart mosque that we are building in Sibu,” he added.

Abang Johari was accompanied by his wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Art Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and his wife Datin Sri Zuraini Abdul Jabbar.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee and his wife Datin Dr Haniza Zainal Abidin, Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang, Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau, Temenggong Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce and Temenggong Stanley Geramong.