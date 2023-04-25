Op Selamat: 1,551 accidents on day five

KUALA LUMPUR (April 25): Police recorded 1,551 accidents yesterday on the fifth day of the nationwide Op Selamat 20 which was conducted in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

The Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT), in a Facebook post, said the accidents involved 2,327 vehicles.

“Cars made up the highest number of vehicles involved with 1,790 or 76.9 per cent of the total recorded yesterday.

“This was followed by motorcycles (315), four-wheel drives (103), multi-purpose vehicles (63), vans (43), lorries (eight), buses (three) and taxis (two),” the statement said.

JSPT advised road users to always exercise caution on the road to avoid getting involved in accidents.

The seven-day Op Selamat 20 was launched on April 20 with the theme ‘Safe Houses, Safe Journey to Destinations’. – Bernama