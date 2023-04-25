Premier, wife share festive cheer with guests at Raya open house in Wisma Sabati  

KUCHING (April 25): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang attended a Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at Wisma Sabati in Petra Jaya here today.

Hosted by the federal Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development, the event welcomed some 1,600 guests representing various welfare groups and associations such old folks and children’s homes, as well as Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng.

Federal Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, when met by reporters at the open house, said unity had always been a hallmark of the society in Sarawak and thus, she called upon all members of the diverse communities here to continue upholding this culture.

“One of our greatest assets is our unity in a diverse society, and the value is evident with many cross-marriages of people from various racial and religious groups in the state.

“Needless to say, Sarawak is a role model to other states,” she said.

Other dignitaries attending the event were deputy premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Sarawak Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, and secretary-general to Nancy’s ministry Datuk Dr Maziah Che Yusoff.