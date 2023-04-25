Raya visits by Sibu Chinese an example of strong racial ties, says Temenggong

SIBU (April 25): Hari Raya visitations by the Chinese community here is an example of the strong racial unity in Sibu, said Malay-Melanau community leader Temenggong Wan Hamid Edruce.

“I’ve been living here for more than 40 years and the Chinese community has never failed to visit my house each Aidilfitri. This is symbolic of the strong community ties in Sibu,” he said when welcoming a string of guests to his residence at Jalan Jasmin.

Among those who visited Wan Hamid were Kapitan So Teck Hee, United Chinese Association (UCA) Sibu section committee head Ling Ming Chik, and Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting.

Adding on, Wan Hamid said he in his more than 40 years in business, he has learned a lot from his Chinese friends, especially the Foochows.

“This is because of our very close friendship, where we often exchange views on business-related matters.

“I thank them for visiting my home during each festival,” he added.