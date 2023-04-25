Removal of supreme council members in compliance with PBDS constitution, says ex-youth chief

KUCHING (April 25): The removal of eight Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS) members from its supreme council was done in accordance with the party’s constitution, said former PBDS Youth chief Rapelson Richard Hamit.

He pointed out that according to the party’s constitution, should the president resign then the deputy president would assume the role of acting president, while the supreme council members who had been appointed by the president including the youth chief, women chief, information chief and secretary-general would automatically be removed from office.

In this regard, Rapelson said the statement made by one of the dismissed supreme council member, Sai Melaka, had not only confused other PBDS members, but also the party supporters.

“He (Sai) should not bring this matter to the media, and he should not exaggerate this matter.

“They (the eight supreme council members appointed by the president) should accept the decision of the president and their removal from supreme council.

“With the resignation of the president, they are stripped of their positions according to the party constitution and so, there is no issue,” he said in a statement, issued today in response to the matter.

Rapelson, who chose to serve as an ordinary party member and decided to leave the leadership of PBDS Youth during the last triennial general meeting (TGM) where he was replaced by Robert Saweng, said even without a major position, a member could still serve the party and the community.

“It does not mean that we cannot serve without a position.

“Those who have to relinquish their posts in the supreme council must respect the party’s decision, and if they’re loyal to the party, then they’d agree with the decision of the president and the supreme council; instead of issuing misleading statements that could jeopardise the party.

“Politics is not something that can be taken lightly. It requires sacrifices in terms of time, money and other resources, and it must never be a means for personal gains.”

In a statement on Monday, Sai claimed that there was turmoil in PBDS after eight of its supreme council members were dismissed.

The situation was exacerbated when PBDS president Bobby William and secretary-general Kipli Ayom announced their respective resignations after the dismissal.

Apart from Sai himself, the other supreme council members who were removed are Emelia Ambrose, Entusa Iman, Sawing Kedit, Robert Saweng, Susan George, Tonny Sepawi and Ismail Lumut.

According to Sai, none of them received a show cause letter regarding the reason for their dismissal.

Sai said the matter had been brought to the Registrar of Societies (ROS) for an investigation to be conducted.