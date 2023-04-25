Rosmari-Marjoram gas project set for commissioning in 3 years, says Shell M’sia head

KUCHING (April 25): The first piling for Shell’s Rosmari-Marjoram gas project has commenced with the development expected to be commissioned in three year’s time, says Shell Malaysia country chair Siti Hurrairah Sulaiman.

According to her, the company has cleared the land and put up its first pile on land in Bintulu.

“If everything goes well, we should be able to see first gas (production) from the project towards the end of 2026,” she told reporters when met during Shell Malaysia’s Hari Raya Open House at a hotel here yesterday.

Siti Hurrairah also pointed out the project as one of the largest Shell projects in Malaysia.

“It is an integrated development so the gas is going to be produced from our offshore fields in Sarawak, feeding into the plant in Bintulu and from there, it will go into the MLNG plant to produce LNG (liquefied natural gas).

“Once we have started to produce in 2026 onwards, we should be able to see about 750 million standard cubic feet (SCF) per day of gas going into the MLNG plant,” she added.

In addition to Rosmari-Marjoram, she also spoke about another of Shell’s ongoing gas project, Timi, currently under development.

“If everything goes well, we should be able to have first gas before the end of this year,” she said.

Timi, situated approximately 200km off the coast of Sarawak, is the company’s offshore gas development project set to be powered by a solar-and-wind hybrid power system.

Adding on, Siti Hurrairah also said Shell was actively exploring a number of offshore blocks in Sarawak waters at the moment.

“Hopefully, we would discover something and then, we could announce them,” she said

On Shell’s new upstream headquarters in Miri, she said the company was set to move to the new office at Miri Times Square by the end of the year.

“Throughout the recent months, we have consolidated some of the more technical functions back to Miri and moved a couple of teams from Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu, Sabah into Miri.

“What this means is that our footprint in Miri is now a lot bigger than before and hopefully when the new office is ready by the back-end of this year, we would be moving our people to the new office.”

Siti Hurrairah said Shell would still have a presence in Sabah, but the majority of the technical functional support would be provided out of Miri.

“That is the reason why we have moved and consolidated our technical functional presence in Miri.”

Shell’s Hari Raya Open House yesterday hosted Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, as well as Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.

Also present were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and his wife Datin Sri Enn Ong, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan, and Deputy Minister in Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Dato Gerawat Gala.