Sabah officially acquires 25 per cent equity in PC FSSB

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 25): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor lauded Sabah’s official acquisition of 25 per cent equity in Petronas Chemicals Fertiliser Sabah Sdn Bhd (PC FSSB) giving state-owned SMJ Sdn Bhd (SMJSB) a stake in PC FSSB world-scale ammonia and urea production facilities.

This was made possible following the definitive agreements entered between SMJSB and Petronas Chemicals Group Berhad (PCG) on Tuesday, subsequent to the Heads of Agreement (HOA) signed on Jan 9, 2023.

Hajiji said this latest acquisition was part of the Commercial Collaboration Agreement (CCA) signed between the State Government and Petronas on December 7, 2021 to enhance collaboration between the two parties in developing the oil and gas industry in Sabah.

“The move envisioned under the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya was to give Sabah greater revenue sharing in the oil and gas industry and augurs well for its development and economic growth,” he said.

SMJSB’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Dionysia Aloysius Kibat and PCG’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ir. Mohd Yusri Mohamed Yusof signed for SMJSB and PCG respectively.

PC FSSB was established in 2011 to construct, own and operate an integrated ammonia and urea production complex at the Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park (SOGIP).

PC FSSB’s facilities are designed to produce 1.9 million metric tonnes per annum of ammonia and urea.

It is the largest single-train ammonia and urea plant in Southeast Asia and the third largest urea plant in Asia Pacific.

Sabah has also made significant progress through its wholly-owned company, Sabah Energy Corporation following the signing of the agreement with Petronas in October last year, giving SEC selected downstream gas pipeline assets and supply of natural gas contracts.

SMJSB had also finalised the acquisition of a 50 per cent of non-operating participating interest in the Samarang Production Sharing Contract (PSC) through the Farm Out Agreement (FOA) with Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petronas recently, on April 4.

“Today’s SPA signing provides the opportunity for further collaboration and I am happy at the speed with which this agreement has concluded,” said Dr Dionysia.

“This opportunity will further strengthen our working relationship between PCG and the State of Sabah and unlock potential for similar collaborations in the future. We are also confident that this collaboration will further spur the development within the Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park (SOGIP), creating more economic benefits to the bigger surrounding communities in Sabah,” said Ir Mohd Yusri.

Urea is used directly as fertiliser or feedstock for resins in plywood and adhesives, and other chemicals. Ammonia is mainly used as feedstock for urea, or for industrial use in applications such as alkaline cleansers and refrigerant gas.