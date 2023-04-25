Siburan man fined RM12,000 in total for four counts of drug abuse

KUCHING (April 25): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 39-year-old man a total of RM12,000 in default a total of 12 months in jail for four counts of drug abuse.

Thian Nam Fatt, who hails from Siburan, pleaded guilty before senior assistant court registrar Sandy Yvette Freddy, who sentenced him to a fine of RM3,000 in default three months’ imprisonment for each charge.

Thian was also ordered to undergo supervision for a period of two years by the authority for each charge faced.

The four charges were framed under Section 15(1)(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act, which provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000 or up to two years in jail and immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years, upon conviction.

He committed the offences between Feb 3, 2014, and Oct 24, 2022, at Padawan district Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department when his urine tests were positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine on four occasions.

Methamphetamine and amphetamine are listed under the First Schedule of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The cases were prosecuted by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang while Thian was unrepresented by legal counsel.